Mike Tyson: Offered Remy Ma A Car To Stay A Night With Him

Mike Tyson: Offered Remy Ma A Car To Stay A Night With Him

It looks like Mike Tyson had the hots for Remy Ma.

He liked her so much that he offered her a new car if she stayed the night with him.

The story was brought up by Fat Joe during a sit-down interview and Mike’s wife Lakiha Spicer “Hotboxing with Mike Tyson” podcast. In the latest installment of the podcast series, the rapper said, “He wanted to keep Remy Ma…. Mike invites me to the house an he says bring Remy Ma with you. This is around lean back or some s**t like that.”

“We go to the house. He opens the door butt naked. Mike opens the door a** naked,” Fat Joe continued as Tyson laughed on. Detailing the former boxing champion’s antics, the musician continued, “I’m only worried about him. He takes me a tour of the house, I’m not lying to you. Every room I walked in there was a chick in every room, in every f**king room. I’m like what the f**k, I’m like this guy lives a f**king life. He offered us some f**king 500 bands. I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ ” (CLICK HERE FOR MORE)

