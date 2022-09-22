Michelle Obama Announces Her Fall ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour In These Six Cities

Michelle Obama is coming to a city near you soon!
The First Lady announced her “The Light We Carry” six-city book tour kicking off this fall. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times is a memoir said to discuss, “practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world.”
The tour will start in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. on November 15 and go to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, and San Francisco before it ends in Los Angeles on December 13.
“This book means so much to me — it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty,” Obama said in a release. “On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”
The Light We Carry Book Tour Schedule
November 15: Warner Theatre, Washington D.C.
November 18: The Met, Philadelphia
December 3: Fox Theatre, Atlanta
December 5: Chicago Theatre, Chicago
December 10: The Masonic, San Francisco
December 13: YouTube Theater, Los Angeles
