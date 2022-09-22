Michelle Obama Announces Her Fall ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour In These Six Cities

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Michelle Obama is coming to a city near you soon!

The First Lady announced her “The Light We Carry” six-city book tour kicking off this fall. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times is a memoir said to discuss, “practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world.”

The tour will start in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. on November 15 and go to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, and San Francisco before it ends in Los Angeles on December 13.

“This book means so much to me — it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty,” Obama said in a release. “On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

People who are looking to attend can register for the “Verified Fan” presale between now and Monday, Sept. 26. On Sept. 28 at 10 a.m and tickets will be first come first serve. General public tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.

The Light We Carry Book Tour Schedule November 15: Warner Theatre, Washington D.C. November 18: The Met, Philadelphia December 3: Fox Theatre, Atlanta December 5: Chicago Theatre, Chicago December 10: The Masonic, San Francisco December 13: YouTube Theater, Los Angeles

Michelle Obama Announces Her Fall ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour In These Six Cities was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com