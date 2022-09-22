Latto Serves Body Ody Ody In A Yellow Lace-Up Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Latto did not come to play with folks! The femcee entered the fashion chat, and by the looks of it, she’s here for the long run. After serving look after look for New York Fashion Week, the 23-year-old rapper took to Instagram to bless us with another stylish slay.

From the front, Latto looks like she’s wearing a simple yellow dress. The real tea comes to light once she turns to the side, revealing a lace-up detailing that barely covers her thighs and expands to an open back. Latto wore gorgeous chandelier earrings, black strappy sandals, and she styled her hair in a simple ponytail.

Stylist extraordinaire Zerina Akers is the mastermind behind Latto’s recent looks. Although she hasn’t claimed this one just yet, I’m pretty sure she is responsible for this sexy number. Akers is skilled at accentuating the rapper’s curvaceous shape in a way that is sexy yet tasteful.

The Big Energy rapper was excited about her first New York Fashion Week run. Not only was she dressed to the nines for each show she sat front row with The who’s who of the entertainment world. Serving haute looks during fashion week is one of the easiest ways to make it as a fashion girl. Just ask Zendaya!

