Swizz Beatz & Timbaland: Settled Lawsuit Between Triller!

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland: Settled Lawsuit Between Triller!

I looks like the lawsuit has been settled between Triller and Swizz Beats and Timbaland!

The Verzuz co-founders sued the video-sharing platform back in August, about 18 months after announcing Triller had acquired the online music series for an undisclosed sum. According to the lawsuit, Triller Network agreed to pay the veteran producers a total of $18 million by March 20, 2022, and an additional $1 million every month for the subsequent 10 months. Timbaland and Swizz claimed Triller failed to make those payments, and demanded the company cough up the $28 million they were allegedly owed.

On Thursday, the parties announced they had reached a settlement deal.(LoveBScott)

