Cincinnati: Doctors Warn People Of Toxic Mushroom

The doctors are warning people not to eat wild mushrooms from Cincinnati.

Via Fox19

A Cincinnati Children’s Hospital spokesperson took to Twitter Thursday to announce cases of illness that resulted from eating a specific variety of wild mushroom that appears to be “highly toxic.”

One official suggested the problem could worsen due to the inevitable spread of that variety in this area.

