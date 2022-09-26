HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Dr. Dre: Gives Rihanna Advice For Her Upcoming Big Game Performance

Dr. Dre is offering his advice to Rihanna in her up coming Big game performance. Dr. Dre even said he’s a fan of RiRi!

“Put the right people around you, and have fun,” Dre told Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, according to Billboard. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

Rihanna took to Instagram earlier today to confirm reports that she will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.  (LovebScott)

