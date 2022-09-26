HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Bill Could Increase Penalties For Swatting

A bill could be passed to increase the penalties for swatting. That’s when someone make a prank or false call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

Via Fox19

In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.

Ohio’s current law against swatting states that false reports to emergency teams are considered a first degree misdemeanor unless the threat involves a bomb.

