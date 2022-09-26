Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” she said to TMZ. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Long was reportedly “blindsided” by the news that Udoka, whose the coach for the Boston Celtics, had been having an affair with a staff member. The Celtics team knew about his affair “months ago,” TMZ said on Twitter. Even though he was having an affair, a source close to the team and the couple said Long just moved to Boston two weeks ago and the couple was searching for a new home.

Due to his improper conduct, Udoka has been suspended by the Celtics.

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” read their statement. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”

Udoka also released a brief statement regarding this scandal.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Long and Udoka met in 2010 through a mutual friend. She became pregnant with their son, Kez Sunday Udoka, in 2011. They got engaged in 2015. Even though they were engaged, the Best Man Holiday star wasn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“I understand the religious aspect of marriage. That is beautiful and it’s fantastical and it’s dreamy and it’s every girl’s fantasy to have that moment. But I don’t know that I need that,” she told Essence in 2020.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com