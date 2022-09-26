Hailey Bieber Is Accredited For ‘Brownie Glazed Lips’ Beauty Trend, And Women Of Color Aren’t Having It

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hailey Bieber is facing backlash for her latest viral makeup look. This week the Rhode Skin CEO was criticized after she was accredited for starting a beauty trend called “brownie glazed lips.”

The drama unfolded after Bieber posted a video to her TikTok account last month, which captured her applying dark brown lip liner with a glossy finish. In the video, the 25-year-old model uses Scott Barnes’ “Naomi” lip pencil and the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment to achieve the buzzing beauty trend.

Bieber’s fall-inspired lip tutorial quickly caught the attention of beauty bloggers across social media, who then shared their own tutorials on achieving the look.But while some fans appeared to celebrate the buzzing beauty hack, a few social media users expressed frustration with Bieber’s association with a trend that many women of color have been rocking for decades.

A Tiktok beauty influencer named @makeupbymonicaa was one of the first content creators of color to sound off about the issue.

“Y’all shit on my lips every single time I post, but a white woman does it, it’s going to become a trend. It’s going to be praised upon,” she said. “And yeah, I’m so flattered that Hailey Bieber always gets inspired by my community, by the POC community. But it just hurts me because she’s done it now, it’s gonna become so trendy.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Bieber caught flack for popularizing beauty trends that women of color started. Earlier this year, the model was credited for creating the “clean girl” aesthetic, which is her modern take on the 90s and early 2000s minimal makeup look, heavily inspired by Black and Brown women. Think slicked-back buns, glossy skin, and gold door knocker earrings.

Black women are trendsetters, no matter how often society attempts to erase our influence. We’ve managed to be a source of inspiration due to our unique style and gorgeous attributes. From the long, gaudy nails once considered ghetto to the dark skin, curvy shape, and big lips that are often emulated, Black women are and will remain the prototype.

