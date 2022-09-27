HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Tyreek Hill Sends A Message To Bengals Eli Apple

It looks like The Dolphins Tyreek Hill sent a message to the Bengals corner back Eli Apple.

Hill said, I owe you boy.

Via Fox19

Hill made the comment Sunday when he was informed the Dolphins travel to Paycor Stadium for a Thursday Night Football matchup against Apple and the Bengals.

“Looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be fun,” Hill said. “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you, boy. I owe you! I’m here. The Cheetah is here.”

