Cardi B: Opens Up About A Deal She Lost Due To Her Past

You know Cardi B is an open book. Recently she opened up about how she lost a Call Of Duty deal because of her past because of stupid decisions.

See what Cardi had to say on her Twitter below!

 

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.</p>&mdash; Cardi B (@iamcardib) <a href=”https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1574896494334943245?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 27, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

