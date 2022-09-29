LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This week was filled with cheating scandals. From Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Nia Long to Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo- the undressing gets too real. Plus, do you know a married, single mother? Find out exactly what that is.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Would you snitch on someone who is cheating?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

As we head into Halloween season, grab your Fall weather gear. Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Love & Cheating’ | Episode 87 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com