HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat The Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat The Miami Dolphins

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on defeating the Miami Dolphins.

It was a nice hard fought game.  Miami’s qb Tua went down with a injury and had to be rushed to the hospital but everything seems to be ok with him.

Our prayers are going out to him and his family.

The Crowd was electric every one had on all white and screaming WHO DEY!!!! all night on prime time tv.

Related Stories

The Bengals are back to 2-2, and they can get back to first place in the AFC North with a win next week in Baltimore.

 

 

 

 

Close