Trevor Noah: To Leave The Daily Show After 7 Years

It looks like Trevor Noah might be making an exit from the Daily Show.

Via LoveBScott

The comedian, who came out of near anonymity to take over the program from Jon Stewart in 2015, plans to exit the flagship Comedy Central series after a seven-year tenure that saw him transform it for a new generation of viewers who are more at home on social media than they are cable outlets and broadcast networks. 

 

