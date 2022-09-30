Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Gives Us A First Look Into Morphe’s Supreme Brow Kit

Calling all beauty lovers! It’s time to elevate your eyebrow game with Morphe’s Supreme Brow Kit. The brand released their MUA-inspired kits in 5 shades and includes:

Morphe sent me the shades “Cold Brew” and “Java,” which are brown and deep brown, both with neutral undertones. Java suited my skin tone best, with the exception of the brow powder.

This kit can be used to achieve a laminated effect. First, I applied the sculpting wax with my finger, then combed through with the brow brush. Then, I filled in any sparse areas with the micro pencil. The brow pomade surprised me with a smooth application, although I wish the color were richer, like in the brow pencil.For me, the hero product was the micro-brow pencil—beautiful color, highly pigmented, and super precise. I will be repurchasing when it runs out!

For more reviews on Morphe products, beauty tutorials, and more, tap into my YouTube Channel. Until then, tell me what you think of this product. Would you give it a try?