Mary J. Blige is still reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old R&B songstress took to Instagram to give her followers another little taste of her incredible fashion from her tour when she uploaded a series of photos and showed off her killer style and toned body.

In the photos, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a black and white Balenciaga catsuit that fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and toned legs. The Balenciaga fit was shiny and featured the brand’s signature logo printed throughout. For the look, she wore her signature blond locs in a two high pigtail like pony tails with tight curls and rocked oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body for her IG photo shoot.

“Atlanta always on fire . Thank you for all the LOVE!!! #GoodMorningGorgeousTour @hologic by @sterlingpics” she captioned the fashionable post for her 6 million Instagram followers.

Mary’s is certainly serving while on tour and we can’t wait to check her out because she just doesn’t miss! Beauties, have you gone to see Mary’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour yet?

Mary J. Blige Gives Us Style Goals In A Balenciaga Catsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com