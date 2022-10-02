Ohio man facing charges after 125 mph chase

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, a suspect is facing charges after a police chase and crash that ended in Trumbull County on Thursday.

Maurice Reginald Matthews, of Cleveland, is now charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, breaking and entering, possession of drugs, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless operation, following too close, speed, driving on a closed roadway, window tint, obstructed license plates, failure to use a turn signal and driving in marked lanes.

Matthews also had warrants for his arrest on several charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and larceny, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the P.A.C.E. (Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement) Unit were conducting traffic enforcement on the Ohio Turnpike in Portage County when they saw a vehicle traveling eastbound in Freedom Township with a heavy window tint. According to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski, the license plate was also obstructed, and the driver committed multiple traffic violations.

Ohio man facing charges after 125 mph chase was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com