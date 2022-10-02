LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Diddy is a proud father tonight as he’s sending off his teenage daughters to homecoming!

The rapper took to Instagram to share his pride for his beautiful baby girls when he shared a seris of photos of the Combs twins as they were about to head out to their homecoming dance. The 15 year old beauties, D’Lila and Jesse Combs, stunned Diddy’s millions of Instagram followers with their gorgeous looks and have definitely channeled the likes of their superstar model mama, Kim Porter.

For their homecoming looks, the beauties worked matching white mini dresses with sparkling detailing throughout. They wore matching dainty necklaces and both wore their hair in half up, half down hairstyles to show off their flawless faces.

They each carried black clutches and wore black and white tie up heels as they served face while posing for their dad’s Instagram. “This was the moment that I knew they were ready! THEY READY!!! #theproudestdad

I’m so proud of the young ladies that ya’ll are turning into @the_combs_twins …And you too @myfancychance

Wow! Ya’ll look so beautiful

Happy Homecoming girls!

LOVE! ,” the proud papa wrote of his daughters. Check out the stunning photo set below.

These girls are growing up right in front of our eyes and we just can’t get enough of them! Happy homecoming to the Combs Twins!

Diddy Sends The Combs Twins Off To Homecoming And They Look Flawless was originally published on hellobeautiful.com