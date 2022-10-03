HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Will Smith: Speaks Publicly About His New Film “Emancipation”

Will Smith: Speaks Publicly About His New Film "Emancipation"

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Will Smith speaks publicly about his new film Emancipation.

“Throughout my career, I’ve turned down many films that were set in slavery,” Smith said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I never wanted to show us like that. And then this picture came along. And this is not a film about slavery. This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith.” (LoveBScott)

Will Smith

Close