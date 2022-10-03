The New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Will Give You Goosebumps. Watch It Here.

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Action fans woke up to a treat this morning (October 3rd), as the latest trailer for the highly anticipated film, Wakanda Forever, landed online. The stakes are higher than ever before, and judging from the preview alone, the cast and crew are set to do an amazing job of not only honoring the memory of late actor Chadwick Boseman, but offering moviegoers a one-of-a-kind film experience – four years in the making.

Synopsis

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11th. Check out the trailer below.

