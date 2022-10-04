KeKe Wyatt’s Voluptuous Curves Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

KeKe Wyatt has plenty of voice and plenty of curves! The vocal powerhouse recently performed her beloved hit song Nothing In This World and gave fans an unexpected twerk session that showed off her voluptuous shape. KeKe, whose known to hit impressive runs left the crowd speechless for another reason. The clip that began circulating on Tik Tok already has 1.3 million views after making its way to Twitter.

Fans quickly joked that they now understand why the singer has 11 children. One tweeter wrote, “I had NO IDEA Keke Wyatt was yammed up like this. No idea.”

Keke recently gave birth to baby number 11, who doctors believed had little chance of survival after being diagnosed with trisomy 13.

“Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results,” she wrote on social media in May. “We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s in the medical field. However, I can’t stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child …. pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision. We believed the report of the Lord and after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke’Zyah & looking into his eyes, I’m glad we did”

We are happy to report her little bundle of joy is thriving.

She shared an update from the hospital about her 13-week-old miracle baby. “In the ICU again but still making it. 13 weeks old and doing GREAT!!!” she captioned an image of Ke’Zyah Jean.

Go ‘head KeKe.

