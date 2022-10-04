HomeNational

DJ Cassidy Passes The Mic To Big Ray!

This weekend, the BET Hip-Hop Awards is in town & after the awards air on Tuesday, October 4th, there is a finale to an amazing series.

DJ Cassidy has been the curator behind “Pass The Mic” series for years. And he will be giving us the last installment, “BET Hip-Hop Awards” edition at 11:30 PM ET on BET with PLENTY of legends on the episode!

Our very own Big Ray was able to catch up with DJ Cassidy & you can watch the interview here:

