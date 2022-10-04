Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram earlier today to show off her intense fitness routine and show us how she keeps her arm, abs and legs so tight!
Taking to the platform, the Black-ish actress shared an Instagram Reel of herself working out in the gym as she hit a series of push ups, arm curls, leg thrusts, crunches, squats, dead lifts and more. She even did a few lunges with weights before the video was all over, showing us how she gets her full body workout in.
DON’T MISS…
Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares How She ‘Gets It In’ While In The Gym was originally published on hellobeautiful.com