Beyoncé hasn’t let her foot off the gas since the release of her critically acclaimed album Renaissance. In late September, Tiffany and Co. announced the star as the face of their new Lose Yourself In Love collection. And Earlier this week, the 40-year-old bombshell appeared in a new short film in honor of the campaign, where she rocked custom Tiffany & Co. pieces from head to toe.

On Wednesday morning, the 28-time Grammy-award winner took to Instagram with a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the jewelry brand’s Lose Yourself In Love mini-film, and the queen looked ravishing, to say the least.

In the pic, the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker wore a jewel embroidered bodysuit that featured thin sprawling chains that dripped down to her sculpted calves. Bey paired the look with a dazzling black cape and pointed heels. She topped off the grand ensemble with a platinum 10-carat engagement ring and Tiffany & Co.’s Schlumberger® Pavé X Link necklace, which, according to the brand, is made from 755 diamonds. We got to say, the drip was dripping!

Following the release of Tiffany and Co.’s mini film featuring the star, Beyhive members wondered if the singer would be dropping the visual album for Renaissance.

“RELEASE THE VISUALS!” one stan wrote. While another fan chimed in, “We are on our knees at this point.” We hope the visual album comes soon, too, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Beyoncé turns heads in Sergio Hudson

Beyoncé has been serving up a bevy of hot looks lately. Last week, the icon attended New York’s star-studded Fall Fashion Gala in a custom Sergio Hudson suit. The mother of three rocked patten-leather boots, a pearly embroiled statement necklace, and a pair of cool shades.

The Queen B does it every time! You can watch Tiffany & Co.’s campaign featuring Beyoncé down below.

Beyoncé Sizzles On The Gram In A Jewel Embroidered Bodysuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com