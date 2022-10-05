WATCH: Trailer Released For Season 3 Of The Emmy Award Winning Series ‘Ghostwriter’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This week (October 5), Apple TV+ revealed the trailer for the third season of the Emmy Award-winning kids and family series, “Ghostwriter,” a reimagining of the hit early nineties series from Sesame Workshop. Premiering globally Friday, October 21, the all-new season of the modern-day “Ghostwriter” will feature an entirely new cast and epic literary adventure.

When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. While tackling the big mystery, the young heroes embark on six curious adventures with characters inspired by L. Frank Baum’s story “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”; author Pablo Cartaya’s “¡Leo! El Magnífico”; Beverly Cleary’s novel “The Mouse and the Motorcycle”; Mick Jagger and Keith Richard’s song “She’s A Rainbow”; E.B. White’s book “Charlotte’s Web”; and Jewell Parker Rhodes’ tale “Bayou Magic.”

You can view the trailer below.

The series stars Princess Mapp (“Sydney to the Max,” “The Unicorn”), Nour Assaf (“The Casagrandes”), and Daire McLeod (“Danger Force”). Season three of “Ghostwriter” will also feature notable guest stars including Randall Park (“WandaVision”) as Lion in “The Ghost of Oz” journey, Jay Baruchel (“This Is the End”) as Ralph The Mouse in “The Ghost, The Mouse and The Motorcycle” quest, and Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart (“Hacks”) as Charlotte and Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”) as Wilbur in “The Ghost’s Web” adventure.

The Emmy Award-winning series, which has also earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award and recognition from Common Sense Media since its debut, was developed for television by J.J. Johnson and Andrew Orenstein with Academy Award winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny directing five episodes from the season. Matheny and Orenstein executive produce alongside Johnson, Christin Simms, and Blair Powers for Sinking Ship Entertainment and Kay Wilson Stallings for Sesame Workshop.

Share your thoughts on the trailer in the comments and be sure to tune in when Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ October 21.

WATCH: Trailer Released For Season 3 Of The Emmy Award Winning Series ‘Ghostwriter’ was originally published on globalgrind.com