Lori Harvey is still making her rounds for Paris Fashion Week and was spotted out earlier today giving us fashion envy once again with her killer style!

For her latest Paris Fashion Week look, Lori took her style game up a notch when she made an appearance in a fashionable fur look that was everything and more!

For her appearance, the social media influencer wore a tan colored furry look featuring an all fur mini skirt and oversized fur coat that’s perfect for the chilly fall months. She paired the look with a white crop top to show off her chisled abs and caried a matching white hand bag. She also wore gold sandals with a heel to match the fashionable look.

As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a slicked back bun and rocked minimal jewelry for this look, only accessorizing the ensemble with a chain necklace that she wore around her neck as she strutted her stuff ahead of her big fashion night out.

Taking to social media, Lori shared a few photos of her fashionable look, simply captioning the post, “Bonjour ” Check out the fashionable look below!

Lori is absolutely winning with her Paris Fashion Week looks, just like she did with New York Fashion Week only a few weeks ago! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest look for fashion week? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Gives Us A Slay In All Fur Ensemble For Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com