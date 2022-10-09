LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is still one of our favorite fashionistas and her latest look is certainly one for the books!

Last night, the 34-year-old Bajan beauty was spotted out and about in New York City sporting a vintage look that was everything! For her night out, she wore a vintage silver Clench jersey supporting the number 25 on the front. She paired the look with Diesel jeans and Balenciaga sunglasses and a Balenciaga bag. She added a silver chocker necklace and wore her hair in a cute up ‘do with spikey bangs that framed her face.

The candid shots were captured by a celebrity photographer and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process. Check out the fashionable look here.

Just last week, the beauty stepped out in a beautiful black gown to celebrate her beaux A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday. The Fenty Beauty founder was photographed walking into Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood and looked like a queen as she modeled the look to perfection.

For this look, the beauty donned a ruched black gown that featured a long slit on the left leg and paired the sexy look with an oversized leather jacket and a short silver necklace. As for hair and makeup, the superstar hitmaker opted for a natural foundation and a short bob that featured a beautiful swooped bang.

We just can’t get enough of Rihanna’s effortless slays! Beauties, what do you think of Rihanna’s latest looks?

Don’t miss…

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna Channels the 00’s With A Trucker Hat And Butterfly Crop Top

Rihanna Steps Out In A Vintage Look That We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com