Fantasia Kept It Bright And Cute In A Classic Lead By Vision Shorts Suit

Fantasia brightened up our timelines in a high-low fashion look that we are coveting!

Fantasia is the epitome of class in this neon yellow short suit that compliments her flawless brown skin oh-so-well. The Grammy award-winning singer stepped out with her husband, Kendall Taylor, in the electrifying look this past weekend. Her high-low fashion ensemble consisted of a $149 blazer and $79 shorts by Lead By Vision. She paired the look with $70 neon yellow tie-up sandals by Steve Madden, and her bag by Bottega Venetta cost a mean $5,000.

Fantasia posted the look to her Instagram feed with the caption, “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone, so I came to cook up with @salute1st today.” Her fans adored her look and gave her much praise in her comments. Most of her followers loved the color on her, while others complimented her on recent style posts. “Oh my GOD girl, you been servin!! Eatin?? SERVIN *AND* EATIN!!!!! ,” wrote @__destined__, and we concur.

Fantasia’s Latest Fashion Slays

The “When I See You” singer has been bringing the heat lately with her fashion and serving like nobody’s business. Fantasia and her stylist Daniel Hawkins have been on point, from custom threads to colorful outfits!

We aren’t sure what Fantasia has up her sleeves these days, but we are definitely here for her swanky looks. Keep ’em coming, Tasia!!

