Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school

According to NBC4i, a woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus elementary school, police said.

Columbus police responded to Weinland Park Elementary School on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue about 3:20 p.m. on a report of a woman, later identified as Shantel Mayle, 32, outside the school with a gun.

Mayle was found in her Chevrolet Suburban parked on school grounds, police said. When officers approached, she rolled up her car’s window and refused to speak with them.

Mayle was taken from her car and detained by police.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school

