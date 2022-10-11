LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game while spending time in Paris and just broke the Internet with their latest looks!

Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous wife and mother shared a fashionable IG Reel of her and her husband Steve as they strutted their stuff in complementary black and red ensembles for the beauty’s birthday celebration and you already know that hey certainly gave us fashion envy.

The fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while exiting a hotel in Paris. Styled by the couple’s longtime stylist Elly, Marjorie rocked a red lace dress by Prada that retails for $6,293. She paired the look with matching red pumps and black gloves and wore her hair in a slicked back pony tail to show off her natural beauty. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a custom Yves Saint Laurent ensemble with a Alfred Dunhill Kimono and shiny black shoes.

“Celebrating with My ,” the beauty captioned the short yet fashionable Instagram video for her followers. Check it out below.

“Chic ,” one of Marjorie’s followers commented on the video while another wrote, “Yesssssssss”

A couple that slays together, stays together, especially while celebrating a birthday! What do you think about Marjorie and Steve’s fashionable looks? Did they nail it?

RELATED STORIES:

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Were Spotted Out Separately Amid Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Call It Quits After Over A Year Of Dating

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Give Us Fashion Goals In Latest Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com