It is confirmed that Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are getting a divorce. Though the couple made a joint statement, Bailey finally speaks out and shares her thoughts. In other sad news, Kevin Hart posted that his father passed away on his social media.

Megan Thee Stallion is booked to host Saturday Night Live and Da Brat has the details on all these stories and more.

Hot Spot: Kevin Hart Father Passed Away & Cynthia Bailey Speaks On Divorce [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com