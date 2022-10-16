LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Everyone is wishing they were Issa Rae this weekend when video surfaced of the actress, writer and director being serenaded by Usher at his latest show during his My Way residency and all we can say is same.

Over the weekend, the Insecure star was in Nevada for Usher’s Las Vegas residency, where she got to watch the entertainer perform and was able to join him on stage for a special performance of his hit song “Superstar,” one that we all know and love so well.

While on stage, Issa acted just like any true Usher fan would if they were asked to come on stage while the singer performed this song and of course was seen smiling, blushing, and just having a great time overall.

The sweet moment was captured on video and has since made its rounds on social media, sending all fans of Issa and Usher into a frenzy and of course making us all blush. Check out the video below.

Along with some of the best reactions as shared on Twitter by fans who would have reacted just like Issa did.

“a “superstar” serenade?! issa really is the chosen one.” one fan wrote.

While another Tweeted, “ISSA IS DOIN IT FOR ALL THE AWKWARD BLACK GIRLS AND I LIVE!!! GO AWFF SIS!”

And another wrote, “I love this! Her genuine smile (his too), the pristine vocals and the fact that this looks like like a scene out of ‘Insecure’ lol”

Issa Rae is really living out all of our dreams!

Usher Serenades Issa Rae On Stage During His Latest Show And We’re Swooning! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com