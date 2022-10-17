HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Tina Turner: Gets Her Own Barbie Doll

Tina Turner: Gets Her Own Barbie Doll

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Tina Turner Gets Her Own Barbie Doll

The Queen of Rock ‘n Roll herself, Tina Turner, has been immortalized with her own Barbie Doll.

The doll features Tina’s look from the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” music video, with her signature hairstyle, black minidress, and jean jacket.

The figure is available now at Mattel’s website for a retail price of $55.

What other rock stars deserve their own Barbie?

 

Close