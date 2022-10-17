HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Bengals Beat The New Orleans Saints

Cincinnati: Bengals Beat The New Orleans Saints

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on bringing home the win against the New Orleans Saints.

Joe Burrow ran for a 19 yard touch down.

Ja’ Marr Chase ran for a catch and take off for the the touchdown.

Via FOX19

On Sunday at the Superdome, the Bengals beat the Saints, 30-26.The Bengals came back from a two-score deficit and their worst first half of the season. With 2:10 left in the game, Burrow threw an out route to Ja’Marr Chase on the left sideline. Chase broke a tackle and ran to the end zone to get the Bengals a win.

Cincinnati: Bengals Fans Celebrate A Great Season With Rally At Washington Park
Bengals Rally At Washington Park
17 photos

Close