HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Flurries Spotted This Morning In The Tri-State

Cincinnati: Flurries Spotted This Morning In The Tri-State

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Flurries spotted in the Tri-State the temp dropped real quick it feels like it’s in the 30’s.

Make sure you bundle up and dress warm.

Make sure you drive safe and buckle up also.

Via WLWT

Winds are expected to be 10-20 mph through the day, which means it will feel like the 20s for the morning drive and the 30s most of the day.

We’ll continue to see the threat for a widespread frost and freeze through the early days this week.

Relief arrives by the weekend, in the form of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Close