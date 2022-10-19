HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Dame Dash: Says He’s ‘Worried’ About Kanye West’s Wellbeing: ‘I Want Him To Live’

Dame Dash worries about Kanye West after his recent rants.

During a recent trip to London, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder was asked about Kanye on Kick Game’s sneaker-buying series.

“He’s my brother,” he began. “[We don’t talk] constantly – when he needs me and when I’m worried about him. What [do] you think? I’m worried about him. N-gga, can I ask you a question? Is he bipolar or not? Did he tell you that? So if you checked off the boxes of bipolar, is he acting that? So then leave it at that.”

Long story short, Dame wonders if Kanye checks the boxes for bipolar disorder, why are people acting as if he doesn’t suffer from it?”

“Why you [sic] put the camera on him instead of sending him a prescription or a doctor or some therapist?” he added. “Let’s have some compassion for a man that may not be so well at that moment. If he told you transparently that he has a problem, respect it.”

 

 

