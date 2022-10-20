HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Jamie Foxx: Spills The Tea On His First Celebrity Crush

Jamie Foxx's: Spills The Tea On His First Celebrity Crush

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Jamie Foxx is sharing who his first celebrity crushes were.

He said, “That would have to be like Janet Jackson on ‘Good Times.'”

He said his other celebrity crush is Halle Berry.

  • Who were some of your first celebrity crushes?
  • Do you still have crushes on the same people now?

Close