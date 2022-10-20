HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Drake: Was Paid How Much To Open Up For Ice Cube???

Drake may be a mega-millionaire now, but it was not like that at the beginning of his career.

He shared that he once was paid $100 to open up for Ice Cube.

He shared paperwork showing his payment for the gig.

He then wrote, “This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now. Keep going.”

  • What’s the smallest paycheck you’ve ever received?
  • Have you ever been payed what you’re worth?

