Steph Curry: Has A New Documentary On The Way

Apple TV+ is working on a new documentary that will tell the story of NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

The movie, called “Underrated,” will feature “Curry and his historic success during the 2008 March Madness NCAA Tournament, as well as his record-shattering and game-changing playing style

that turned him from an overlooked prospect to an NBA legend.”

The flick will end with Curry’s fourth NBA title and first NBA Finals MVP win from 2022.

  • What documentaries are on your “to watch” list?

