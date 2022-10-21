HomeCincy

Cincinnati Bengals: Take On The Atlanta Falcons This Sunday At 1pm

Cincinnati stand up as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Atlanta Falcons!

The Bengals are coming off a big win against the Saint’s where they won 30 to 26.

This week they face the Falcons.

This will be a revenge game for the Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst, he spent two years playing for the Falcons.

Hurst spoke with ESPN he said:

I know what I’m capable of doing,” Hurst told ESPN. “I just didn’t think I got to show everything in Atlanta. That’s why it’s kind of been fun coming here and creating chemistry with Joe [Burrow] and all these guys. Having the coaches believe in me, it’s been cool.”

