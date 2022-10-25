HomeCincy

Cincinnati: One Person Shot In Millvale

Cincinnati: One Person Shot In Millvale

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

A person was shot in Millvale and has life-threatening injuries.

The person was taken to the hospital according to the police.

Via Fox19

Around 2:30 p.m., officers went to Millvale Court when reports of gunfire came through on ShotSpotter, police said.

The man was found by officers down the road at the intersection of Beekman Street and Hopple Street, CPD explained.

Close