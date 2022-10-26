LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Brittney Griner is still going through it in Russia. A Russian court denied her appeal for a reduced prison sentence yesterday and she’ll be moving to a worse facility than before. Rock T dives into this story and more about Donda sports.

Pine-Sol is also having a recall because it could contain potentially harmful bacteria. Hear more about these stories and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Brittney Griner Appeal Denied & Pine-Sol Has A Recall Containing Bacteria [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com