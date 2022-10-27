HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Kanye West: Apple Music Drops Kanye West's Playlist

Kanye’s anti-Semitic statements cost him countless business opportunities, and now Apple Music has withdrawn Kanye West’s Essentials Playlist, severing ties with the musician.

Daniel Ek, Spotify’s CEO, addressed Kanye’s ‘terrible’ comments this week. ‘It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy. ‘It’s up to his label if they want to take action or not,’ said Ek.

A spokesperson for UMG has now clarified: ‘Def Jam’s relationship with Ye as a recording artist, Def Jam’s partnership with the GOOD Music label venture, and Ye’s merchandise agreement with Bravado all ended in 2021.’

  • Do you think Kanye’s music should be affected by his anti-Semitic comments?
