Chloe Bailey is officially in the Halloween spirit and took to Instagram to show off her Halloween costume to kick off the spooky weekend.

Taking to the social media platform, the songstress dressed in all black and grabbed a white wig for her very sexy Storm costume. She added black boots and a black cape and donned a black head piece on her hair to add to the dramatic look. For her social media photo shoot, the R&B crooner posed in front of an array of lightning bolts to give her Storm look maximum impact.

The beauty shared her look in a photo set on Instagram, posting the photo of herself along with the character Storm whom she’s embodying this Halloween.

” she captioned the photo set for her 5.5 million Instagram followers. Check out the sexy photo set below. “i’m STORM for the night” she captioned the photo set for her 5.5 million Instagram followers. Check out the sexy photo set below.

Chloe’s millions of social media followers were loving this early look at her Halloween costume and flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “queen of Halloween” wrote one follower while another commented, “IT’S THE WAY YOU ALWAYS WIN THAT OMGGG” and another left, “aced the assignment!!” underneath the spooky photo set.

Beauties, what do you think about Chloe’s look for Halloween? Did she understand the assignment?

Chloe Bailey Is ‘Storm For The Night’ In Honor Of Halloween was originally published on hellobeautiful.com