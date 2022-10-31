LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

On November 4th, the actress that sings is going to flip the narrative into the singer that also acts. Coco Jones will be releasing her EP “What I Didn’t Tell You” features 7 amazing records. Within those 7 songs will be “Caliber” which dropped in April & the newest single “ICU.”

Upon releasing “ICU” and on a media run in Atlanta, Sam Sirmons of Ryan Cameron Uncensored was able to catch up with Coco to discuss her new project & what the inspiration behind the latest single is.

In the interview, they also cover:

Her sound of her music

Who she would be starstruck for after seeing Rihanna during the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere in LA

You can hear the full interview below:

Coco Jones Is The Moment, Mood, & Music You Are Missing! was originally published on majicatl.com