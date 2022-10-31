LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s late in the game and you need a quick look that will be a hit. Whether you’re trick-or-treating or serving the treaters or headed to a Halloween party tonight, this last-minute look shows off your makeup skills and serves up the perfect dose of nostalgia.

The 2000s are back and so is everything we love (and hated) from that era. Consider this Y2K favorite the perfect opportunity to break out your makeup brush and bright eyeshadow to recreate the Bratz characters’ exaggerated and glamorous features.

Grab some bright eyeshadow, glitter, and lots of lip gloss! For an in-depth tutorial, watch the full video here.

Recreate This Bratz Dolls Makeup Tutorial By Celebrity MUA Anika Kai was originally published on hellobeautiful.com