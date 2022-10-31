Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Fashionable Looks From Her Birthday On Instagram

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tracee Ellis Ross is still celebrating her big milestone birthday and of course she’s doing it in style! Over the weekend, the now 50 year old actress took to Instagram to show off her effortless style and one of the many LEWKS we’re sure she served while bringing in her special day.

Taking to the platform, the actress shared a photo dump of herself in her birthday fit which consisted of a sheer yellow dress with a thigh high slit. The beauty wore black undergarments underneath the sheer look and accessorized the ensemble with black accessories including black leather boots, black oversized futuristic square framed sunglasses and black dangling earrings. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a mohawk style with large buns and served face and body for her social media photo shoot in honor of her special birthday.

“BIRTHDAY LOOK no. 1,” the beauty simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Tracee was more than ready to turn 50 and just a few weeks ago, shared her feelings about the big day.

“I’m very excited about it [turning 50],” the actress said. “I have always loved getting older. Like, I really have.” And while she’s very excited about the milestone day, she’s not afraid to tell fans that getting older isn’t always easy. “There are certain things that are really strange,” she said. “I am in perimenopause and hot flashes come up like a personal summer just enters from the inside.”

She continued, “I feel like I am wiser; I’m more comfortable in my skin. If you had told me in my 20s in my teens, that I was going to be somebody that actually could do scary things, that I could be comfortable even when I was uncomfortable, that I could live life on life’s terms, that I could intuitively handle situations which used to baffle me, that I had an unbreakable, unshakeable foundation for life underneath me — I would have said there’s no way.”

She concluded with, “I was scared, and I was uncomfortable in my skin, and all of these things.”

Check it out below.

