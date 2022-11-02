HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Trey Songz: Civil Case Gets Dismissed

Trey Songz: Civil Case Gets Dismissed

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Trey Songz Civil Case Gets Dismissed

A civil case against singer Trey Songz for alleged rape in 2016 has been dismissed.

According to reports, the suit was thrown out Monday because the statute of limitations passed.

Jane Doe filed the lawsuit earlier in the year alleging that the two had consensual sex, but then in March of 2016, things turned, and he became a “savage rapist.”

She was suing for $20 million in damages.

  • Do you think that Trey’s music career will bounce back?
Trey Songz Hit With Demand Letter For Unearthed Video Exposing Girl’s Breast Without Consent
10 photos

Close