Chloe Bailey shared her angelic voice with World Series fans after she sang the National Anthem during the Phillies vs. Astros game last night.

The singer took to the field in a white, sleeveless, floor-length dress with gold embellishments that accentuated the garment. She wore chunky white platform shoes and styled her locs in golden goddess braids.

Bailey’s comment section was met with tons of praise. One fan wrote, “national anthem done right!! literally not too much and not too little, just right ”

Another fan chimed in saying, “The real reason the Phillies won.”

The “For the Night” singer is knee-deep into her winning season. She recently announced her partnership with Garage Clothing and released her first collection, BDY by Garage. This past Friday, she dropped new music with Latto, and she’s been picking up campaigns left and right. She’s also adding more acting roles to her resume.

Bailey is dedicated to her work, and it shows. In an interview with Flaunt, the singer said, “I really love working, and any time I have the opportunity to work and show off what I have to offer, I am truly happy.”

We see you, Chloe! She’s just beginning, and we love to see it! What do you think?

Chloe Bailey Sings The National Anthem At The Phillies Game In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com