Disney: Getting Sued For Copyright Infringement

Disney is in a bit of hot water.

The brand is getting sued for copyright infringement over a “Frozen II” song.

Reuters states that according to the lawsuit, “The Walt Disney Co and songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez copied another musician’s work in their song “Some Things Never

Change” from the hit animated film “Frozen II.”

A man named Daniel Grigson says that song copies aspects of his song “That Girl.”

  • Do you think the songs sound alike? Would you be nervous suing a company as large as Disney?

